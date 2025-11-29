Tere Ishk Mein Box Office: Dhanush Film Opens Big, Mints Rs.40 Crores in 2 Days?

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein has taken a strong start at the box office, emerging as one of the biggest romantic openers of the year. The film collected around Rs.16 crore on day one, driven primarily by strong response to the Hindi version. While the Tamil version opened modestly, the nationwide numbers remained solid.

By Saturday morning, the film’s second day, Tere Ishk Mein had crossed the Rs.20 crore mark, bringing its total to an estimated Rs.40 crore gross worldwide within just two days. The steady rise in footfalls and strong advance bookings have added to the film’s early momentum.

The emotional intensity of the second half, Dhanush and Kriti’s chemistry, and the film’s music appear to be resonating well with audiences. Trade analysts say the film is showing healthy growth across metros and tier-1 cities, with night shows performing particularly well.

If the current trend continues, Tere Ishk Mein is poised for a strong weekend. Projections suggest that the film could comfortably reach Rs.45 to Rs.50 crore net in India by Sunday, positioning it as a clear winner in the romantic drama space this year.

For Dhanush, this marks one of his biggest openings in recent years, and the positive early reception suggests solid box office legs ahead.