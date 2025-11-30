Stock Market Holidays in December 2025: NSE, BSE to Remain Closed for 9 Days

As December 2025 approaches, investors are reviewing the trading schedule to plan their market activities. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) holiday calendar, the Indian stock markets will have limited closures next month, apart from regular weekend shutdowns.

The NSE and BSE will be closed for a total of nine days in December, with the only festive holiday falling on December 25, Christmas Day. Trading will also remain suspended on all four Saturdays and four Sundays of the month, leaving investors with 22 trading sessions before the year ends.

Here's the list of market holidays in December 2025:

December 25 - Christmas

December 6, 13, 20, 27 - Saturdays

December 7, 14, 21, 28 - Sundays

Stock market operations in the equities segment follow standard timings and are operational on all non-holiday weekdays. The daily schedule includes a pre-open session, a regular trading session, a closing session, and a block deal session.

Pre-Open Session:

Order entry and modification - 9:00 a.m. to 9:08 a.m.

Regular Trading Session:

Market open - 9:15 a.m.

Market close - 3:30 p.m.

Closing Session:

Conducted from 3:40 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Block Deal Session:

Morning window - 8:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Afternoon window - 2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Both stock exchanges release their annual holiday calendars at the start of every year, outlining scheduled closures. However, exchanges may announce additional shutdowns or modify trading hours depending on operational requirements or unforeseen events.

Also read: Who is Rohan Acharya, Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha's Fiancé?