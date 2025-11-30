Spirit OTT Rights Sold for a Bomb, The Raja Saab and Fauji Left Hanging?

Prabhas’ upcoming action drama Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has already created significant buzz in the trade circuit. The film’s OTT rights have reportedly been sold for a massive Rs 160 crore, making it one of the biggest digital deals for any Indian film in recent years. The sale was closed well before the shoot went on floors, reflecting the strong demand for the Prabhas–Vanga combination.

However, two of Prabhas’ other films, Fauji and The Raja Saab, are still waiting to lock their digital partners. Industry sources suggest that major OTT platforms have a backlog of Prabhas titles already in the pipeline, which has slowed negotiations for these upcoming releases.

Among the pending titles, The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, is said to be closer to a final agreement. Only a few formalities remain before the digital deal is completed. Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is yet to make headway in its OTT negotiations as platforms are moving cautiously due to scheduling pressure and previously acquired Prabhas films lined up for release.

With Spirit securing a record-setting digital sale and the other two films expected to follow suit soon, Prabhas continues to dominate trade discussions. All eyes are now on when Fauji and The Raja Saab will secure their streaming homes.