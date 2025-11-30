NTR Begins Massive Winter Shoot for Neel’s Dragon

NTR has kicked off an intense night-shoot schedule for his upcoming film directed by Prashanth Neel. The unit is filming at Ramoji Film City, and this December schedule is expected to be one of the toughest phases of production.

The actor has undergone a visible physical transformation for the role. He has shed weight and adopted a leaner, sharper look to match the film’s heavy action requirements. Crew members say his dedication in preparing for demanding stunt sequences has set the tone for the entire schedule.

The winter night shoots are expected to involve complex action blocks, long hours and high-energy scenes. The cinematography and stunt teams have prepared large-scale setups to capture the raw, intense visual style the director is known for.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, and the project carries huge expectations among fans. With NTR in a new physical avatar and Neel’s signature action treatment, industry buzz suggests this could become one of the major releases of the coming year. The team will continue shooting through December as they work to complete the film’s most challenging portions.