BSEB 12th Date Sheet 2026: Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Schedule Released

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the BSEB Class 12th Date Sheet 2026, outlining the schedule for the Intermediate exams. Here's a summary of the key details:

Exam Dates and Timings

The BSEB 12th theory exams will be held from February 2, 2026, to February 13, 2026, in two sessions:

Morning shift: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM

Afternoon shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Practical Exams

The practical exams for Class 12 will be conducted from January 10 to January 20, 2026.¹ ² ³

Subject-wise Schedule

Here is the subject-wise schedule for the BSEB 12th exams 2026:

February 2, 2026: Biology, Philosophy (morning); Economics (afternoon)

February 3, 2026: Mathematics (morning); Political Science, Foundation Course (afternoon)

February 5, 2026: Physics (morning); Geography, Business Studies (afternoon)

February 6, 2026: English (morning); Hindi (afternoon)

February 7, 2026: Chemistry (morning); English (afternoon)

February 9, 2026: Hindi (morning); History, Agriculture, Elective subject trade paper 1 (afternoon)

February 10, 2026: Languages paper (morning); Psychology, Entrepreneurship (afternoon)

February 11, 2026: Music (morning); Home Science, Elective subject trade paper 2 (afternoon)

February 12, 2026: Sociology, Accountancy (morning); Security, Beautician, Tourism, Retail Management, Automobile, Electronics & H/W, Beauty & Wellness, Telecom (afternoon)

February 13, 2026: Languages paper (morning); Computer Science, Multi-media and Web Tech, Yoga, Physical Education, Vocational subjects (afternoon)

How to Download the Date Sheet

The BSEB 12th date sheet 2026 is available on the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can follow these steps to download the date sheet:

Visit the official website

Click on the 'Latest Updates' section

Select the link for BSEB Class 12th Time Table 2026

Download the PDF file

For the latest updates and official notifications, students are advised to regularly check the BSEB website.