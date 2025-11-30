BSEB 12th Date Sheet 2026: Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Schedule Released
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the BSEB Class 12th Date Sheet 2026, outlining the schedule for the Intermediate exams. Here's a summary of the key details:
Exam Dates and Timings
The BSEB 12th theory exams will be held from February 2, 2026, to February 13, 2026, in two sessions:
- Morning shift: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM
- Afternoon shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
Practical Exams
The practical exams for Class 12 will be conducted from January 10 to January 20, 2026.¹ ² ³
Subject-wise Schedule
Here is the subject-wise schedule for the BSEB 12th exams 2026:
- February 2, 2026: Biology, Philosophy (morning); Economics (afternoon)
- February 3, 2026: Mathematics (morning); Political Science, Foundation Course (afternoon)
- February 5, 2026: Physics (morning); Geography, Business Studies (afternoon)
- February 6, 2026: English (morning); Hindi (afternoon)
- February 7, 2026: Chemistry (morning); English (afternoon)
- February 9, 2026: Hindi (morning); History, Agriculture, Elective subject trade paper 1 (afternoon)
- February 10, 2026: Languages paper (morning); Psychology, Entrepreneurship (afternoon)
- February 11, 2026: Music (morning); Home Science, Elective subject trade paper 2 (afternoon)
- February 12, 2026: Sociology, Accountancy (morning); Security, Beautician, Tourism, Retail Management, Automobile, Electronics & H/W, Beauty & Wellness, Telecom (afternoon)
- February 13, 2026: Languages paper (morning); Computer Science, Multi-media and Web Tech, Yoga, Physical Education, Vocational subjects (afternoon)
How to Download the Date Sheet
The BSEB 12th date sheet 2026 is available on the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can follow these steps to download the date sheet:
- Visit the official website
- Click on the 'Latest Updates' section
- Select the link for BSEB Class 12th Time Table 2026
- Download the PDF file
For the latest updates and official notifications, students are advised to regularly check the BSEB website.