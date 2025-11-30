BSEB 12th Date Sheet 2026: Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Schedule Released

Nov 30, 2025, 14:56 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the BSEB Class 12th Date Sheet 2026, outlining the schedule for the Intermediate exams. Here's a summary of the key details:

Exam Dates and Timings

The BSEB 12th theory exams will be held from February 2, 2026, to February 13, 2026, in two sessions:

  • Morning shift: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM
  • Afternoon shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Practical Exams

The practical exams for Class 12 will be conducted from January 10 to January 20, 2026.¹ ² ³

Subject-wise Schedule

Here is the subject-wise schedule for the BSEB 12th exams 2026:

  • February 2, 2026: Biology, Philosophy (morning); Economics (afternoon)
  • February 3, 2026: Mathematics (morning); Political Science, Foundation Course (afternoon)
  • February 5, 2026: Physics (morning); Geography, Business Studies (afternoon)
  • February 6, 2026: English (morning); Hindi (afternoon)
  • February 7, 2026: Chemistry (morning); English (afternoon)
  • February 9, 2026: Hindi (morning); History, Agriculture, Elective subject trade paper 1 (afternoon)
  • February 10, 2026: Languages paper (morning); Psychology, Entrepreneurship (afternoon)
  • February 11, 2026: Music (morning); Home Science, Elective subject trade paper 2 (afternoon)
  • February 12, 2026: Sociology, Accountancy (morning); Security, Beautician, Tourism, Retail Management, Automobile, Electronics & H/W, Beauty & Wellness, Telecom (afternoon)
  • February 13, 2026: Languages paper (morning); Computer Science, Multi-media and Web Tech, Yoga, Physical Education, Vocational subjects (afternoon)

How to Download the Date Sheet

The BSEB 12th date sheet 2026 is available on the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can follow these steps to download the date sheet:

  • Visit the official website
  • Click on the 'Latest Updates' section
  • Select the link for BSEB Class 12th Time Table 2026
  • Download the PDF file

For the latest updates and official notifications, students are advised to regularly check the BSEB website.


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