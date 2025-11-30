BSEB 10th Exam Date 2026: Bihar Board Matric Time Table Released

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the date sheet for the Class 10 Annual Secondary Examination 2026. The theory exams are scheduled to take place from February 17, 2026, to February 25, 2026, in two shifts: morning (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM) and afternoon (2 PM to 5:15 PM).

Exam Schedule:

February 17, 2026: Mother Tongue (both shifts)

February 18, 2026: Mathematics (both shifts)

February 19, 2026: Second Indian Language (both shifts)

February 20, 2026: Social Science (both shifts)

February 21, 2026: Science (both shifts)

February 23, 2026: English (both shifts)

February 24, 2026: Optional Subject (both shifts)

February 25, 2026: Vocational Electives (morning shift only)

Practical Exams:

The BSEB 10th practical exams will be held from January 20 to January 22, 2026.

Important Instructions:

Students will get a 15-minute 'Cool Off' time in both shifts.

The exams will be conducted across designated exam centers.

Students can check the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, for updates and download their admit cards.

For more information and to download the date sheet, visit the official BSEB website.

Also read: BSEB 12th Date Sheet 2026: Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Schedule Released