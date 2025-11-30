December 1 School Holiday or not?

With Cyclone Ditwah bringing intense rainfall across southern India, announcements of school holidays pertaining to Monday, December 1, 2025, are being followed by parents and students alike. The system has already caused huge disruptions in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD has issued a red alert for several districts of Tamil Nadu, warning of extremely heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. Many of the districts, including Tiruchi, Thanjavur, and Nagapattinam, are likely to consider declaring a school holiday as part of their precautionary measures to keep people safe.

Reports say Chennai and the surrounding districts, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Villuppuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Tiruvannamalai, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain. Although the situations are being monitored closely, no official announcement has been made yet about declaring schools closed in Tamil Nadu or Chennai for December 1.

The situation is, however, clearer in Andhra Pradesh. Following persistent rainfall due to Cyclone Deepha, officials have already declared a school holiday in Tirupati on December 1, pertaining to schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres.

With the continued changeability in weather conditions, safety remains the top priority for district administrations. Students and parents in Tamil Nadu are advised to stay alert for late-night announcements from their respective school authorities or district collectors.

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