December 1 Bank Holiday or not?

As December begins, many people are checking whether banks will remain open on Monday, December 1, 2025. According to the official bank holiday schedule, December 1 will be a normal working day for banks across most states in India. There are no national festivals or major observances falling on this date.

However, there is one exception. Banks in Arunachal Pradesh will remain closed on December 1 in observance of Indigenous Faith Day, a regional occasion that honours the state’s traditional culture and heritage. Due to this, banks in that state will not operate on Monday.

In all other states and union territories, banks are expected to function as usual. Customers can visit branches during regular working hours for all services. Digital banking facilities such as UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking will be available 24/7 across the country, including in holiday-affected regions.

Conclusion:

For most of India, December 1 is not a bank holiday. Only Arunachal Pradesh will observe a regional bank holiday on this date. Customers are advised to plan their visits accordingly and stay updated on any last-minute changes through local announcements.

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