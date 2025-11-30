December 1 Stock Market Holiday or not?

With investors preparing for the start of a new month, many have been checking whether the Indian stock market will be open on Monday, December 1, 2025. As per major exchanges' trading schedules, December 1 is considered a regular working day for the market.

Since no national festivals, special occasions, or market-related events fall on this date, both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange will remain open for normal trading hours.

This means that equity trading, equity derivatives, and other market segments will follow a regular Monday schedule.

What Investors Should Note

Pre-open session will be conducted as normal.

Regular market trading will continue throughout the day.

Clearing and settlement services remain unaffected. Conclusion There is no stock market holiday on December 1, 2025. Investors can perform all trading activities according to standard timing with no interruption.