August 30 School Holiday in Punjab, Telangana, J&K and more

Several states in India have announced a holiday for schools and colleges tomorrow, August 30, 2025, as incessant monsoon rains are causing disruption to normal life. For the safety of students, government and private schools and colleges in states such as Punjab, Telangana, and Jammu & Kashmir will be closed. Offline classes have also been canceled in some areas due to festivals.

Punjab: August 30, 2025: Schools Closed

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has confirmed in an official tweet on X that schools, colleges, and other educational institutions, both government and private, will be closed tomorrow. This decision was made following non-stop heavy rains in areas like Pathankot, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, and Patiala. With waterlogging and flooding hazards on the increase, officials have considered student safety.

Jammu & Kashmir: Switch to Online Classes

In Jammu & Kashmir, the government has directed schools to be closed until August 30, 2025, due to continued rain and flood-like situations. To preclude academic disturbance, classes 9 to 12 have been instructed to continue online. Authorities also made it clear that postponed examinations will be rescheduled and fresh dates will be made available shortly.

Telangana: Two-Day Holiday for Schools and Colleges

Telangana is one of the states where colleges and schools, including degree and junior colleges, have been directed to shut down on August 29 and 30, 2025. The State government made this announcement as the state still experiences heavy showers. Telangana has been put under red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as a necessity for severe safety protocols.

Kerala: Extended Onam Vacation

Kerala has already announced a 10-day school holiday from August 27 to September 7, 2025, on the occasion of the Onam festival. Classes will resume on September 8. Onam, being the state's largest cultural celebration, provides students and families with the opportunity to celebrate without academic pressure.

Himachal Pradesh: Schools Closed Due to Rainfall

In Himachal Pradesh, the local government has ordered the shutdown of schools due to heavy showers in numerous districts. The move has been made as a precautionary measure to guarantee students and staff.

Conclusion

The ongoing monsoon rains in various regions of India have not only impacted day-to-day life but also academic calendars. With the use of online classes and exam rescheduling, state governments are seeing to it that learning continues uninterrupted despite weather conditions. Students and parents should keep checking official statements for more information.

Also read: Param Sundari Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Siddharth-Janhvi Film Eye Massive ₹10 Crore Debut?