War of words between Hanuman Beniwal and Kirodi Lal Meena escalates

Jaipur, Aug 29 (IANS) The war of words between Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal has escalated sharply after the cancellation of the 2021 Sub Inspector recruitment examination.

Nagaur MP Beniwal launched a fresh attack, accusing Minister Meena of blackmailing people and alleging that "in 2013, he (Meena) was flying helicopters after taking Rs 200 crore from Ashok Gehlot."

Beniwal further alleged, "Kirodi Lal Meena had once told him that former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje wanted to implicate him in a rape case."

On the issue of the cancellation of the Sub Inspector Recruitment Exam-2021, Beniwal targeted the state government, saying, "The ministers and officers of the government never wanted the SI recruitment to be cancelled."

Late Thursday night, Beniwal celebrated at Jaipur's Shaheed Smarak, dancing with protesting youth who had been on dharna for 127 days.

Calling it a "victory of truth and struggle", he accused the state government of deliberately delaying cancellation.

"Ministers like KK Bishnoi and Jogaram, along with some officers, misled the Chief Minister to protect their female friends. CM Bhajanlal Sharma proved incompetent, and finally the High Court had to deliver justice," Beniwal said.

The political drama escalated further during a TV channel debate during which Beniwal said, "Kirodi Lal Meena talks in foul language. If he had been face-to-face instead of on the phone, the matter would have been different. Kirodi is frustrated, eats 15 tablets daily, and makes baseless charges. He even abuses his own community."

Beniwal reminded that Minister Meena had once accused him of taking money and siding with the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections.

"These charges are false. Kirodi himself got Naresh Meena jailed and villagers beaten in Samravata. He opposed the farmers' agitation and women wrestlers, while I stood with them," Beniwal countered.

Taking a personal dig, Beniwal mocked Minister Meena's resignation U-turn: "He posted Raghukul reet... pran jaaye par vachan na jaaye after resigning, but later withdrew it. By that logic, he should have sacrificed his life."

Beniwal then threw an open challenge: "If Kirodi has courage, let him get even one Congress leader arrested in the paper leak scam. Instead, he sits with those he accused. He has no party, no credibility, no strength to fight."

The RLP leader did not spare the BJP or the Congress either.

"The paper leak mafia flourished under Gehlot's protection. BJP promised action, but is now shielding culprits. Both parties have betrayed Rajasthan’s youth," Beniwal alleged.

On the other hand, Agriculture Minister Meena said Beniwal and RLP president Spurdha Choudhary were involved in the paper leak case.

Minister Meena also said that he will soon make a major revelation about it.

