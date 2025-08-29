Param Sundari Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Siddharth-Janhvi Film Eye Massive ₹10 Crore Debut?

Siddharth Malhotra and Jahnvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari has opened up to a positive word of mouth at the Bollywood box office. Even though some of the reviews and critics pointed out that there isn't a novely factor in the movie, they might not affect how the film is going to collect. With general audiences word of mouth remaining generally positive, it's just enough for Param Sundari to record good numbers on Day 1.

According to early predictions, Param Sundari is expected to rake in somewhere between Rs.7-9 crores at the Indian box office, and looking at the way the reviews are pouring in for the film, it won't be a surprise if this rom-com manages to cross the Rs.10 crore opening day mark. It all depends on the walk-in audiences who will come for the evening and night shows.

With it being a Friday, the decision to watch a movie will be in the minds of thousands of people, and Param Sundari ticks all the boxes for viewers to have a fun-filled time at the cinemas. The movie has already managed to collect close to Rs.50 lakhs according to early estimates, and this number will only increase with each passing hour.

Overall, Param Sundari has managed to get more than one lakh tickets on ticketing platforms Book My Show and District. If things turn out well, Param Sundari might very well be the hit that actor Siddharth Malhotra desperately needs at the Indian box office.