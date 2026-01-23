AP and Telangana Students Get Three-Day Holiday Due to Republic Day Weekend

Students across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are enjoying a welcome three-day holiday, thanks to Republic Day coinciding with the weekend. With Saturday and Sunday already being regular holidays, the public holiday on Sunday, January 26, has turned the weekend into a longer break for school-going children.

Educational institutions across both states remained closed for three consecutive days, allowing students to step away from their daily academic routine. The extended holiday has come as a refreshing pause, giving students valuable time to rest, spend time with family, and recharge before returning to classrooms.

Parents and teachers have also welcomed the short break, highlighting its importance in helping students relax and reduce academic pressure. Many believe that such occasional holiday stretches help improve focus and productivity once schools reopen.

Following the three-day holiday, schools are scheduled to resume classes as per the regular timetable. Students are expected to return refreshed and ready to continue their studies. The extended Republic Day weekend has thus offered a timely and much-needed break in the middle of the academic session.

Also read: Telangana Schools Holiday: 4-Day Holiday for Medaram Jatara from Jan 28 to 31