Stock Market Holiday on January 24 Due to Saturday – Full Details

Investors and traders across India are searching for clarity on whether the stock market will remain open or closed on Saturday, January 24, 2026. As per the standard trading calendar, Indian stock markets remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays, and therefore, both NSE and BSE will stay shut tomorrow.

According to the trading schedule followed by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), no trading activity takes place on weekends, except for special sessions announced occasionally. Since January 24 falls on a Saturday, the stock market will remain completely closed for all segments, including the equity market, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segment.

As a result, there will be no buying, selling, or settlement of shares and derivatives tomorrow. Trading will resume normally on Monday, January 26, 2026, after the weekend break.

Market experts advise investors to plan their trading strategies accordingly and complete any urgent transactions during regular market days. With market volatility and ongoing corporate earnings season, traders are encouraged to stay updated with the trading calendar to avoid confusion.

Apart from Saturdays and Sundays, stock markets also remain closed on official trading holidays announced annually by NSE and BSE. Investors can refer to the official holiday list to track upcoming market closures.

For now, traders can take a short break this weekend, as January 24 will be a regular weekly stock market holiday due to Saturday closure.

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