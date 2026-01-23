Banks Holiday Tomorrow, January 24 for Fourth Saturday!

Many customers across Telangana and other parts of the country are searching online to find out whether banks will remain open or closed on Friday, January 24, 2026. The confusion arises as January 24 falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, and as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks across India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, in addition to all Sundays.

According to the RBI’s official banking calendar, all public sector banks, private sector banks, cooperative banks, and regional rural banks will remain closed on January 24, 2026, due to the fourth Saturday holiday. This nationwide rule applies to all states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and other regions.

With banks remaining shut, customers will not be able to visit branches for regular services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearance, passbook updates, account opening, and locker operations. However, digital banking services including UPI, net banking, mobile banking apps, ATMs, and card transactions will continue to function normally, allowing customers to carry out essential financial activities.

Bank officials have advised customers to plan their visits in advance and complete urgent banking work either today or on the next working day. With January nearing its end and salary credits, bill payments, and financial planning activities increasing, customers are urged to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Apart from the weekly Sunday closure, January 24 will be one of the major bank holidays this month, making it important for account holders to stay informed. Customers are encouraged to check their respective bank holiday calendars and use online banking services wherever possible.

Also read: Telangana Schools Holiday: 4-Day Holiday for Medaram Jatara from Jan 28 to 31