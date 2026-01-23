Ram Charan’s Peddi to Postpone Release to Avoid Dhurandhar 2 Clash

Speculation is mounting that Ram Charan's Peddi may see a change in its planned theatrical release date - March 27, 2026 (Ram Charan's birthday). The film is currently slated to hit screens on March 27, 2026, but industry buzz suggests the makers could consider a postponement.

The rumours have gained traction due to the March 19 release of Dhurandhar 2 in the Hindi belt. Given the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, trade circles believe its sequel could dominate the box office for weeks, prompting concerns over a potential clash impacting Peddi’s prospects.

Amid the release date chatter, the makers of Peddi are pushing ahead aggressively with production. According to sources, the film’s first-half shoot has been completed and the footage has already been sent to music maestro A R Rahman for background score composition. The team is aiming to wrap up the talkie portions by the end of January.

The remaining two songs are scheduled to be shot in February, with the entire shoot expected to conclude by March 1. Following this, the makers plan to dedicate the whole of March to promotions ahead of the release.

While no official announcement has been made so far, it remains to be seen whether the Peddi team will opt to shift the release date to avoid a direct or indirect box-office clash with Dhurandhar 2. If a postponement is finalised, an alternative release date is expected to be announced soon.

For now, Ram Charan's fans will have to wait for clarity from the makers as speculation continues to swirl around one of the most anticipated Telugu films of 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.