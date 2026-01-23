Telangana Schools Holiday: 4-Day Holiday for Medaram Jatara from Jan 28 to 31

After the completion of Sankranti holidays, schools and colleges across Telangana have reopened, and students have returned to their regular academic schedules. With annual examinations approaching, students are now busy with intensive preparation. However, there is welcome news for students, as another short holiday break is likely towards the end of this month.

According to official schedules, the famous Medaram Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara will be held from January 28 to January 31, 2026. In view of this massive religious gathering, the Telangana government is expected to declare four consecutive days of holidays for educational institutions across several districts, and possibly statewide.

The Medaram Jatara, considered Asia’s largest tribal festival, attracts lakhs of devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and other states. Due to the huge influx of pilgrims and the need for smooth transport and crowd management, holidays are usually announced for schools and colleges during the festival period.

If officially declared, students may enjoy holidays from Wednesday, January 28, to Saturday, January 31, 2026, giving them a much-needed break before resuming their exam preparations. This short break will also allow families to travel and participate in the grand celebrations at Medaram in Mulugu district.

The Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara holds deep spiritual and cultural importance for the people of Telangana. Devotees gather to offer prayers, perform traditional rituals, and seek blessings for prosperity, health, and happiness. The festival also highlights the rich tribal heritage and traditions of the region.

An official announcement regarding the holidays is expected soon, and students across the state are eagerly waiting for confirmation.

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