Bengaluru Woman Burnt Lover Alive: Shocking Motive Revealed

In a chilling murder case from Bengaluru, the accused woman, identified as Prema alias Prerana, has begun revealing shocking details behind the brutal killing of her lover, Kiran.

The incident took place about a week ago on April 21 in Anjananagar, under the limits of Byadarahalli Police Station. Kiran, a native of Tumakuru, was working at a mobile service centre in the city, where he developed a relationship with Prerana, a colleague.

According to the police investigation, Prerana invited Kiran to her house when no one else was present. After spending some time talking, she allegedly made him sit on a chair, removed his shirt and pants, blindfolded him, and tied his hands and legs. When Kiran grew anxious, she reportedly reassured him, claiming that such acts were common in Western countries and that she was expressing her love in a “unique” way.

Moments later, she poured kerosene on him, set him on fire, and recorded the act on her mobile phone. Before locals could intervene, Kiran was burned alive while tied to the chair.

Initially, Prerana told police that she was in the bathroom at the time of the incident and noticed the fire only after smoke filled the house. However, her suspicious behaviour led investigators to question her further. During sustained interrogation, it became clear that the murder was premeditated.

A police team led by North-West DCP D.L. Nagesh took the accused into custody. While initial assumptions suggested she killed him because he was distancing himself, Prerana later broke down and disclosed a deeper, more disturbing motive.

She told police that she had deeply loved Kiran, but he allegedly treated her as an object to satisfy his physical needs. “I realised very late that he was using me,” she reportedly said. “When I asked him to marry me, he would say I belonged to a lower caste and his family would never accept me.”

She further alleged that Kiran not only humiliated her privately but also spoke derogatorily about her to his friends. According to her statement, some of these conversations were recorded by his friends and sent to her.

“He used me and insulted me at the same time. I couldn’t bear the humiliation anymore. That’s why I killed him,” she confessed tearfully during interrogation.

Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation into the incident, which has sent shockwaves across the city.