Deepika Padukone’s Stunts in Raaka to Use VFX and Body Double?

The upcoming film Raaka, starring Deepika Padukone and Allu Arjun, is creating a lot of buzz. Recently, a new discussion has started about how Deepika’s action scenes are being filmed.

According to reports, director Atlee may use a body double and VFX (visual effects) for some of Deepika’s stunt scenes. This is mainly because she is currently pregnant, and the team wants to ensure her safety while shooting intense action sequences.

Instead of doing risky stunts herself, a stunt double may perform those scenes. Later, VFX will be used to blend the scenes smoothly so that it looks like Deepika is doing the action.

However, these reports are not officially confirmed by the film’s team. In fact, earlier videos showed Deepika performing some action scenes herself, which has created confusion among fans.

The makers have also clarified that her role in the movie is still very important and has not been reduced.

Overall, these updates are mostly based on media reports and speculation. Fans are advised to wait for an official confirmation from the makers of Raaka.