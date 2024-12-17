Sreeleela's 2024 Slowdown: A Big Comeback in 2025 with Major Projects

Actress Sreeleela, who gained attention for signing multiple big films in 2022 and 2023, has slowed down her pace in 2024. After starring in high-profile films like Guntur Kaaram and Bhagavanth Kesari, she has had fewer releases this year. While Bhagavanth Kesari was a success, many of her other films did not perform well at the box office.

In 2024, Sreeleela has only one major release, Guntur Kaaram, and a special appearance in Pushpa 2. Despite a quieter year, she remains in high demand. The actress has already signed several big projects for 2025, including Robinhood with Nithiin, Mass Jathara with Raviteja, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan. Additionally, she is in talks for a Bollywood debut and a few more exciting films.

Sreeleela is also expected to appear in SK25, which is likely to release in 2025. Other upcoming films include Akhil’s new project, a film with Naveen Polishetty, and Kohinoor with Siddhu Jonnalagada. With these films lined up, it looks like 2025 will be a busy year for Sreeleela, possibly making her one of the most featured actresses in Telugu cinema.