Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow, December 13 due to this reason!

As traders and investors prepare for the weekend, many are wondering whether the stock market will remain open on December 13. Since the date falls close to the weekend, it’s important to know the trading schedule to avoid any surprises.

Is December 13 a Stock Market Holiday?

Yes. December 13 is a stock market holiday.

December 13 falls on a Saturday, and both major Indian stock exchanges—

BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange)

NSE (National Stock Exchange)

remain closed every Saturday and Sunday. Therefore, there will be no trading activity on December 13.

Why the Stock Market Is Closed on December 13

The Indian stock market follows a fixed weekly closure pattern:

Saturday – Closed

Sunday – Closed

Since December 13 is a Saturday, trading hours will not be available, and markets will resume the next working day.

Impact on Traders and Investors

No buying or selling of equities, derivatives, or other listed securities on December 13.

Traders should complete any urgent orders or adjustments before the weekend.

Market activity will resume on Monday, December 15, during regular trading hours.

What Remains Available on December 13?

While trading is closed, investors can still access:

Portfolio tracking apps

Market news and updates

Global market trends

After-hours planning and chart analysis

Conclusion

Since December 13 falls on a Saturday, the Indian stock market will remain closed, as per its standard weekly schedule. Investors should plan accordingly and ensure all important trades are completed before the market closes on Friday.

Also read: School Holiday Today, December 12 (Friday): What’s Closed and Open Today? State-Wise Details