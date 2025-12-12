Andhra Pradesh Winter Holidays 2025-26: Christmas and Sankranti Break Details

The winter season is approaching, and students across Andhra Pradesh are excited about the upcoming holidays. The school calendar for 2025–2026 has two main holiday periods: Christmas in December and the Sankranti festival in January. The dates are slightly different for general schools and Christian Minority institutions.

Holidays for General Schools

Most government and private schools that fall under the general category get only one day off for Christmas, which is on December 25, 2025.

December is otherwise a working month, with classes and exams continuing.

The main holiday comes in January during the Sankranti festival. General schools will remain closed from January 10 to January 18, 2026, giving students a long nine-day break. Schools reopen on January 19, 2026.

Holidays for Christian Minority Schools

Christian Minority schools follow a different timetable because they celebrate a longer Christmas festival. These schools will close from December 21 to December 28, 2025, giving students an eight-day Christmas holiday. They will reopen on December 29, 2025.

For the Sankranti festival, these schools will have a shorter break from January 10 to January 15, 2026, lasting six days.

What Parents Should Know

The holiday dates are issued by APSCERT and are the official schedule for the academic year. However, parents should still check with their child’s school because some schools may add optional holidays.

Conclusion

In Andhra Pradesh, winter holidays depend on the type of school. General schools get one Christmas holiday and a long Sankranti break, while Christian Minority schools get a full Christmas vacation and a shorter Sankranti holiday. Students can look forward to a festive and enjoyable break as the year comes to an end.

Also read: School Holiday Today, December 12 (Friday): What’s Closed and Open Today? State-Wise Details