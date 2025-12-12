December 13, 2025 School Holiday: Will Schools Be Open or Closed on Second Saturday!

Students and parents across India are wondering whether December 13, 2025, will be a school holiday. Since the date does not fall on any national festival or special event, the holiday status mainly depends on the school’s weekly schedule and state-level practices.

Most States: December 13 Is a Normal Working Day

In most states across the country, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal, December 13 is not an official government-declared holiday.

Schools are generally expected to remain open.

Saturday Holiday in Many Schools

However, December 13 is a Saturday, and many schools across the country have Saturdays off.

Several government, private, and CBSE schools follow a weekly holiday pattern where both Saturday and Sunday are non-working days. For such institutions, December 13 will be a holiday, but only because it is a Saturday—not due to any festival.

On the other hand, schools that conduct classes or special sessions on Saturdays may remain open.

State-Specific Situations

Most states do not have any special holiday declared for December 13.

However, a few regions may still have schools closed due to local factors such as cold weather conditions or rain-related disruptions. These are district-level decisions, not statewide holidays.

What Parents Should Check

Confirm whether your school observes second Saturday or general Saturday holidays.

Look for any circulars from your school regarding special closures.

In areas affected by weather disturbances, local authorities may announce last-minute changes.

Conclusion

December 13, 2025, is not a festival or national school holiday. Most schools will remain open, except for those that already treat Saturdays as weekly holidays or regions where local conditions demand closure. Students are advised to check with their own school to know the final schedule for tomorrow.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh Winter Holidays 2025-26: Christmas and Sankranti Break Details