May 9 Stock Market Holiday tomorrow; Here's why!

Investors and traders should note that the Indian stock market will remain closed on May 9, 2026, as the day falls on a Saturday. Both the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays as part of their regular weekly trading schedule.

Why Is the Stock Market Closed on May 9?

Unlike special trading holidays that are announced for festivals or national events, May 9 is a routine weekend closure. Since it is the second Saturday of the month, there will be no trading activity in equity, derivatives, currency, or commodity segments.

No Trading Across Segments

The following services will remain unavailable during market hours on Saturday:

Equity trading

Futures and Options (F&O) trading

Currency derivatives trading

Commodity market sessions on NSE and BSE

When Will Trading Resume?

Markets will continue to remain closed on Sunday, May 10, due to the weekly holiday. Regular trading activities will resume on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Online Investment Platforms Still Accessible

Although live trading will not take place, investors can still:

Check portfolio updates

Place GTT or future orders

Access trading apps and investment platforms

Review stock market news and research reports

Weekend Closures Are Standard Practice

Indian stock exchanges follow a five-day trading week, with markets operating from Monday to Friday. Weekend closures are applicable nationwide and are not affected by state-wise holidays or local events.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Political Crisis: What Happens If 107 TVK MLAs Resign?