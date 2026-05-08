M4M (Motive For Murder) Review and Rating

After producing successful films like Mallepuvvu, Mental Krishna, and Kalavaramaye Madilo, filmmaker Mohan Vadlapatla steps into the director’s chair with M4M (Motive For Murder), a suspense thriller headlined by American actress Jo Sharma. The film, which has reportedly earned recognition at several international film festivals, arrives with an unusual concept and a strong mystery-driven narrative.

Plot

A brutal serial killer terrorizes the city of Hyderabad, leaving behind crime scenes staged like famous classical paintings. The chilling artistic presentation of the murders becomes the killer’s signature and the film’s most distinctive element.

As panic spreads across the city, ACP Krishna (Sambit Acharya) launches an intense investigation, while investigative journalist Radha (Jo Sharma) independently follows the trail. The killer continuously taunts the authorities through cryptic voice messages, turning the case into a psychological game. The story gradually unfolds around the mystery behind the murders and the motive driving the serial killer.

Analysis

Unlike conventional crime thrillers, M4M attempts to blend murder mystery with artistic symbolism. The idea of recreating famous paintings through crime scenes adds freshness to the narrative and creates an eerie atmosphere throughout the film. References to iconic artworks and painters make the thriller visually different from regular investigative dramas.

Director Mohan Vadlapatla keeps the narrative engaging with a series of twists and suspense-filled moments. The screenplay moves at a brisk pace without unnecessary detours, helping the film maintain tension for most of its runtime. Several sequences are designed to keep viewers guessing, especially during the second half.

Performances

Jo Sharma delivers a confident performance as journalist Radha and emerges as one of the film’s biggest strengths. Her screen presence, dialogue delivery, and emotional intensity work well for the character.

Sambit Acharya fits naturally into the role of ACP Krishna and handles the investigative portions effectively. Veteran actors Subhalekha Sudhakar and Satya Krishnan bring experience and stability to the supporting cast, while the rest of the actors perform adequately in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

Mohan Vadlapatla’s direction reflects a realistic approach with limited cinematic exaggeration. His attempt to present a fresh murder mystery deserves appreciation.

The background score by Vasant Isaipettai significantly enhances the suspense elements and supports the film’s dark mood effectively. Cinematographer Santosh Shanamoni captures the thriller atmosphere impressively using the Red V-Raptor camera setup, giving the visuals a polished and cinematic texture.

Highlights

The biggest strengths of M4M are its unique concept and gripping screenplay. The mystery surrounding the banned book M4M and its connection to the murders becomes a crucial turning point in the narrative. The climax delivers multiple twists, and the revelation behind the killer’s motive adds impact to the finale.

The closing “Who is the Killer?” song also adds energy after an intense final stretch.

Verdict

M4M works as an engaging suspense thriller with a distinctive artistic backdrop. While the film may not reinvent the genre completely, its unusual premise, gripping investigation, and twist-filled screenplay make it a worthwhile watch for fans of murder mysteries and psychological thrillers. The film succeeds in creating intrigue and maintains suspense effectively till the end.

Rating: 2.75/5