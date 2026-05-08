English Medium Critics Must Answer the High Court: YSRCP

YSRCP MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy strongly questioned whether coalition leaders who once opposed the introduction of English medium education in government schools have the courage today to contradict the observations made by the High Court, which recently stated that English proficiency is essential for students to succeed in modern society.

Addressing the media at the YSR Congress Party district office in Nellore, he said the comments of the High Court have once again vindicated the educational reforms introduced by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He recalled how Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh, and other coalition leaders had earlier launched a vicious campaign against English medium education, alleging that it would destroy Telugu language and culture, and even threatened to file cases against IB and TOEFL systems introduced in government schools if they came to power.

Parvathareddy said YS Jagan introduced English medium education with a clear vision to ensure that poor children could compete globally and secure better opportunities in the future. He pointed out that nearly 95% of parents had supported the move, wanting their children to study in English medium despite financial hardships. However, coalition leaders who educate their own children in elite English medium institutions could not tolerate poor children receiving the same quality education in government schools, he alleged. He said the High Court’s observations have now exposed the political propaganda and misinformation spread against the reform, and urged those who opposed English medium education to introspect at least now.

The MLC stated that YS Jagan’s five-year tenure brought revolutionary reforms in education, healthcare, and agriculture, with the transformation of government schools through the Nadu-Nedu programme standing out as a landmark achievement. He said nearly 38,000 government schools were upgraded with facilities comparable to corporate institutions, including RO drinking water plants, digital boards, interactive flat panel boards, smart TVs, improved classrooms, and better infrastructure. He highlighted that 62,000 interactive flat panel boards were installed in classrooms, 33,590 smart TVs were provided in primary schools, and students from Class 8 onwards were equipped with tabs. Through Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, students received school bags, uniforms, shoes, socks, and notebooks, while Amma Vodi and fee reimbursement schemes provided direct financial support to families. He added that subject teaching from Class 3 onwards and promotions for 8,000 teachers as School Assistants reflected the seriousness with which YS Jagan approached educational reforms.

Parvathareddy asserted that the strong Class 10 results being celebrated today are actually the outcome of the foundation laid during YS Jagan’s tenure, and not because of any initiative by the current government. He criticised the coalition government for spending crores of rupees on newspaper advertisements and indulging in “credit theft” instead of improving schools. He alleged that after coming to power, the coalition government neglected the maintenance of RO plants, digital infrastructure, tabs, and even toilets in government schools. He said the quality mid-day meal system introduced under the Gorumudda programme has also deteriorated under the present administration.

He further accused Chandrababu Naidu of working in the interests of corporate educational institutions rather than strengthening public education. He said even flagship schemes like Amma Vodi were merely renamed as “Talliki Vandanam” while falsely projecting them as ideas originating from Nara Lokesh. He also criticised the weakening of fee reimbursement and alleged that despite the establishment of 17 government medical colleges during the YSRCP tenure, the present government is now attempting to privatise them.

The MLC also condemned the coalition government for allegedly harassing government employees and failing to fulfil promises related to PRC, DA, and IR. He said four DAs remain pending despite the Centre releasing them, and accused the government of blackmailing employees with salary cut threats whenever they raise legitimate demands. Calling upon employees to unite and fight for their rights without fear, he assured that YSRCP would stand by them when it returns to power. He also questioned why the TDP shifted its Mahanadu event from Srikakulam to Nellore, alleging that internal surveys conducted by Chandrababu Naidu revealed that the coalition was unlikely to win even a single seat in Nellore district.