Tamil Nadu Crisis: What Happens If 107 TVK MLAs Resign?

The political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu has entered a new and complex phase after reports emerged that Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), may consider mass resignations if rival parties attempt to form the government.

Following the 2026 Assembly election results, Tamil Nadu remains without a clear ruling formation despite TVK emerging as the single-largest party with 108 seats. However, the party still falls short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly.

The political atmosphere intensified after speculation surfaced regarding a possible understanding between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to prevent TVK from taking power.

Vijay Meets Governor Amid Government Formation Deadlock

Vijay has reportedly met Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar twice, seeking an invitation to form the government. Although TVK enjoys the support of Congress MLAs, the alliance remains below the required majority.

Amid the deadlock, TVK leaders warned that all 107 MLAs of the party could resign together if a DMK-AIADMK coalition government is formed. The dramatic warning has triggered debate among constitutional experts and political observers over the legal and procedural consequences of such a move.

Can 107 MLAs Resign Together?

Under Article 190(3)(b) of the Indian Constitution, an MLA’s resignation does not become effective immediately after submission. The resignation must first be accepted by the Speaker of the Assembly, who has the authority to verify whether it is voluntary and genuine.

This constitutional principle was strongly discussed in the famous 2019 Karnataka political crisis case, where the 2019 Karnataka political crisis led to major Supreme Court observations on resignations and disqualification proceedings.

The Supreme Court ruled that the Speaker cannot mechanically accept resignations without scrutiny. At the same time, the court also stated that the Speaker cannot indefinitely delay decisions for purely political reasons.

What Happens if TVK MLAs Resign?

If all 107 TVK legislators resign and the resignations are accepted, the Assembly’s effective strength would reduce drastically from 234 to 127 seats. As a result, the majority mark would also drop from 118 to 64.

This means a possible DMK-AIADMK alliance could still comfortably retain power if it crosses the reduced majority figure in the House.

Ironically, the resignation strategy intended to stop rival parties from forming the government could mathematically make it easier for them to survive in power.

Timing of Resignations Could Be Crucial

Constitutional experts believe the impact of the resignations would largely depend on when they are submitted.

If resignations are offered before a permanent Speaker is elected, the process could become complicated because the newly elected Assembly has not yet fully completed its formal procedures, including oath-taking and election of the Speaker.

In such a situation, the Governor may first focus on government formation and floor-test proceedings before resignation matters are taken up.

On the other hand, if resignations are submitted after a new government and Speaker are in place, the Speaker can individually verify each resignation and may take time to examine whether the resignations are voluntary.

Can the Speaker Reject Resignations?

The Speaker cannot arbitrarily reject genuine resignations. However, Supreme Court rulings have clarified that the Speaker has limited powers to examine circumstances surrounding the resignations.

If allegations of political pressure, bargaining, or constitutional misuse arise, the Speaker may legally delay or scrutinize the process further before taking a final decision.

Could Tamil Nadu Face Fresh Elections?

If such a large number of seats become vacant, by-elections would likely become necessary within six months under election laws unless extraordinary circumstances prevent them.

Political analysts say such bypolls could turn into a massive public referendum on the legitimacy of the ruling alliance, the Governor’s role, and Vijay’s claim that TVK was denied the opportunity to govern despite emerging as the single-largest party.

Is President’s Rule Possible?

At present, experts believe President's Rule remains only a last option. Under Article 356, President’s Rule can be imposed only if no stable government is possible and constitutional machinery fails completely.

The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in S. R. Bommai vs Union of India made it clear that legislative majority must usually be tested on the Assembly floor rather than through political assumptions.

For now, the Governor is expected to explore all possible alliance options and conduct a floor test before any extreme constitutional measures are considered.

As Tamil Nadu’s political crisis continues, TVK’s resignation threat has added another dramatic chapter to an already tense power struggle that could reshape the state’s political future in the coming weeks.

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