June 26 to 29 Stock Market Holidays: Here's why!

Investors and traders will have a shortened trading week as India's leading stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will remain shut on Friday, June 26, 2026, in observance of Muharram.

Since the holiday falls just before the weekend, market participants will experience a three-day trading break. With Saturday and Sunday already being non-trading days, regular stock market activity will resume on Monday, June 29, 2026.

No Market Holidays in July and August

Following the Muharram holiday, the stock market calendar remains clear throughout July and August. The next scheduled market closure will take place on September 14, 2026, for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Later in the year, exchanges will remain closed on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and on October 20 for Dussehra.

Muhurat Trading on Diwali

One of the special events on the stock market calendar is Muhurat Trading, which takes place during Diwali. Although the exchanges will remain officially closed on November 8, 2026, for Diwali Lakshmi Puja, a special evening Muhurat Trading session will be conducted.

The NSE has stated that detailed timings and operational guidelines for the session will be announced through an official circular closer to the event.

MCX Trading Schedule on June 26

Unlike NSE and BSE, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will not remain closed for the entire day.

The morning trading session, which usually runs from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, will remain suspended due to Muharram. However, the evening session will operate as scheduled, allowing traders to participate in commodity trading from 5:00 PM onwards until the normal closing time of 11:30 PM or 11:55 PM, depending on the commodity category.

Bank Holiday Details

Banking services will also be affected in several parts of the country on June 26. As per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday schedule, banks will remain closed in most states and cities due to Muharram.

However, banking operations will continue normally in select locations, including Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kochi, Kohima, Panaji, Shillong, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Customers are advised to use digital banking services such as internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and UPI transactions during the holiday period.

Conclusion

June 26, 2026, will be a trading holiday for NSE and BSE on account of Muharram, resulting in a three-day break for equity market participants. While commodity traders can access the MCX evening session, most banks across the country will remain closed. Investors should plan their trading and banking activities accordingly before the holiday begins.