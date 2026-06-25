Samantha's Relationship Advice Goes Viral: 'Complete Yourself First'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared her thoughts on relationships during the success meet of her film Maa Inti Bangaram. Her advice has since caught the attention of fans on social media.

Speaking at the event, Samantha said that relationships are not easy and cannot be managed by just one person. According to her, a successful relationship requires equal effort from both partners.

She also shared an important message about self-growth. Samantha said people should not expect their partner to "complete" them. Instead, she believes individuals should focus on becoming happy and confident on their own before entering a relationship.

The actress explained that having too many expectations from a partner can create pressure and disappointment. She feels that relationships work best when both people support each other while also maintaining their own identity.

During the event, director Nandini Reddy added that choosing a partner who is proud of your achievements is equally important. The discussion quickly went viral, with many fans appreciating the practical advice shared by the actress.

Samantha is currently enjoying the success of Maa Inti Bangaram and has been in the news recently after confirming her pregnancy and announcing that she will take a short maternity break from films.