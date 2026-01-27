January 28 Stock Market Holiday or Not in India?

Investors and traders are searching for clarity on whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on January 28, 2026. With several holidays observed earlier in January, many market participants are unsure about trading schedules toward the end of the month.

Are NSE and BSE Closed on January 28, 2026?

January 28, 2026 (Wednesday) is a regular trading day for the Indian stock market. There are no national festivals, special occasions, or exchange-declared holidays scheduled for this date. As a result, both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will operate as usual.

Any Stock Market Holiday in States on January 28?

Unlike banks, stock markets do not follow state-level holidays. According to the official stock exchange holiday calendar, there are no trading holidays on January 28, 2026, and all equity, derivatives, and currency segments are expected to function normally.

Trading Timings on January 28

On regular working days, the stock market follows standard trading hours:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Normal trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Investors can trade in equities, derivatives, commodities (as per segment schedules), and currency markets without any restrictions.

What Investors Should Know

Since January 28 is a normal business day, market participants can place trades, monitor portfolios, and execute transactions as usual. Online trading platforms, brokerage services, and clearing operations will remain active throughout the day.

Final Update

January 28, 2026, is not a stock market holiday in India, and both NSE and BSE will remain open for regular trading.

Also read: Medaram Jathara 2026: Parents Demand School Holidays for Students in Telangana!