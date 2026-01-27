Municipal Elections Announced in Telangana; Feb 11 is D-Day

Telangana is heading into a major democratic exercise as the State Election Commission has announced the schedule for the 2026 municipal elections. Polling will be held on February 11, 2026, for 116 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations across the state, with vote counting scheduled for February 13, 2026.

State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini released the election notification and urged citizens to participate in large numbers. More than 52 lakh voters are expected to cast their ballots in this round of local body elections, which will determine the leadership of key urban local governments.

Nomination Process Begins January 28

The nomination process will start on January 28, 2026, and candidates can submit their nomination papers until 5 PM on January 30. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 31, and eligible candidates will be officially announced the same day.

Candidates will have time until 3 PM on February 3 to withdraw their nominations. After the withdrawal process, the final list of contesting candidates will be published by the Election Commission.

Polling and Counting Schedule

Voting will take place on February 11, 2026, from 7 AM to 5 PM, across all municipal wards and corporation areas. The counting of votes will begin on February 13 at 8 AM, and results will be declared soon after the completion of counting.

Call for Voter Participation

The Election Commissioner appealed to voters to take part in the elections and exercise their democratic right responsibly. She emphasized that municipal elections play a crucial role in strengthening urban governance and ensuring better civic administration.

With political parties and independent candidates gearing up for campaigns, the municipal election season is officially underway in Telangana.

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