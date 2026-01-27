Gold Price May Hit ₹9 Lakh per Tola? What Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki Predicts

Investor and personal finance author Robert Kiyosaki, best known for his bestselling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, recently made a bold prediction about the future of gold prices that has grabbed attention in market circles and among retail investors.

Kiyosaki took to social media platform X to celebrate gold’s recent surge past $5,000 per ounce — a historic milestone in global markets. Building on this momentum, he forecasted that gold could eventually reach $27,000 an ounce in the long run, a target implying a significant increase from current levels. If gold were to reach that level, its equivalent price in India could exceed ₹8–9 lakh per tola, a figure far above today’s rates and one that has sparked debate among traders and analysts.

Kiyosaki’s optimism stems from his long-held scepticism of fiat currencies and central bank policy. He argues that persistent money printing by global monetary authorities, especially the U.S. Federal Reserve, erodes the purchasing power of traditional currencies over time. In his view, real assets like gold and silver do not lose their intrinsic value in the same way, making them attractive hedges against inflation and economic instability.

Alongside precious metals, Kiyosaki often warns about broader financial risks, including debt-driven market vulnerabilities and the possibility of crashes in conventional asset classes like stocks, bonds and real estate. In his recent posts, he has reaffirmed his preference for tangible assets — gold, silver, Bitcoin and other alternatives — as reliable stores of value in uncertain economic times.

It’s important to note that these predictions reflect personal opinion and long-term speculation rather than established market forecasts. While gold has indeed seen strong gains amid global uncertainty and safe-haven demand, reaching extreme price targets — such as ₹9 lakh per tola — would require unprecedented market conditions and significant shifts in economic fundamentals.

Investors and observers should consider a wide range of expert views and market indicators when making financial decisions, particularly in highly volatile commodity markets.