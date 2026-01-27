January 28 Bank Holiday or Not in India?

Many bank customers across India are searching for clarity on whether January 28, 2026, is a bank holiday or a regular working day. With several holidays observed earlier this month, confusion continues about bank closures toward the end of January.

Are Banks Closed on January 28, 2026?

January 28, 2026 (Wednesday) is a normal working day for banks across India. There is no national holiday, festival-related closure, or RBI-declared state holiday scheduled for this date. As a result, public and private sector banks, including SBI, HDFC, ICICI, and PNB, are expected to operate normally.

Any State-Specific Bank Holiday on January 28?

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, no state has a bank holiday on January 28, 2026. The last nationwide closure in January was on January 26 for Republic Day, while earlier in the month some states observed holidays for festivals such as Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and regional observances.

Banking Services Today

Since January 28 is a regular business day, all in-branch services such as cash deposits, cheque clearing, loan processing, and account-related work will be available. Digital banking platforms, UPI, ATMs, and net banking remain operational as usual.

Bottom Line

Customers can visit bank branches on January 28 without any restrictions, as there are no national or regional bank holidays announced for this date. However, it is always advisable to check with local branches for updated working hours.

Also read: Medaram Jathara 2026: Parents Demand School Holidays for Students in Telangana!