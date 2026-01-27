January 28 School Holiday News in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka

With January 28 approaching, many parents and students across India are searching for clarity on whether schools will remain closed or operate as usual. While some festivals and public holidays were observed earlier this month, January 28, 2026, is largely a regular working day for schools in most states, as there are no nationwide festivals or special occasions scheduled.

Medaram Jatara Begins, Parents Expect School Holidays

The famous Medaram Maha Jatara, one of Asia’s largest tribal festivals, is set to begin from January 28 in Telangana and will continue for four days. As lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the festival, several parents have demanded school holidays so that families can attend the Jatara together.

However, no official announcement has been made by the Telangana government regarding school holidays for Medaram Jatara so far. Authorities are yet to confirm whether educational institutions will remain closed during the festival period.

School Holiday Status in Major States

As of now, January 28 is not listed as a public or school holiday in most Indian states, including:

Andhra Pradesh – Schools expected to function normally

Tamil Nadu – No state holiday announced

Kerala – Regular academic day

Karnataka – Schools to remain open

Uttar Pradesh – No holiday notification

Delhi – Schools operating as per normal schedule

Other states across India have also not declared any special holidays for January 28, making it a standard working day for students and teachers.

What Parents and Students Should Know

Since there is no official holiday declaration at the national or state level, schools are expected to follow their regular timetable. Parents are advised to check with local school authorities for any district-level announcements, especially in Telangana, where last-minute decisions related to Medaram Jatara are still possible.

Final Update

January 28, 2026, is not a school holiday in most states of India, and classes are likely to be conducted as usual. While Medaram Jatara begins tomorrow and holiday demands are rising, no confirmed government order has been issued yet.

Also read: Parents Demand School Holidays in Telangana for Medaram Jathara 2026