Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 28, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities
Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a mild decline on Wednesday, January 28, amid fluctuating market trends and steady domestic demand. Despite the minor dip, both precious metals continue to hold strong appeal among investors and buyers, especially during the wedding and festive season.
Gold, traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset during uncertain times, has shown a gradual upward movement over the past few sessions. Market experts say the current correction reflects short-term volatility rather than a change in long-term sentiment.
Gold Price Today – January 28, 2026
- 24K Gold (99.9% purity): ₹16,194 per gram
- 22K Gold (91.67% purity): ₹14,844 per gram
Gold Prices City-Wise (Per 10 Grams)
24K Gold
- Chennai: ₹1,63,190
- Mumbai: ₹1,61,940
- Delhi: ₹1,62,090
- Kolkata: ₹1,61,940
- Bengaluru: ₹1,61,940
- Hyderabad: ₹1,61,940
- Kerala: ₹1,61,940
- Pune: ₹1,61,940
- Vadodara: ₹1,61,990
- Ahmedabad: ₹1,61,990
- Jaipur: ₹1,62,090
- Lucknow: ₹1,62,090
- Coimbatore: ₹1,63,190
- Madurai: ₹1,63,190
- Vijayawada: ₹1,61,940
- Patna: ₹1,61,990
- Nagpur: ₹1,61,940
- Chandigarh: ₹1,62,090
- Surat: ₹1,61,990
- Bhubaneswar: ₹1,61,940
22K Gold
- Chennai: ₹1,49,590
- Mumbai: ₹1,48,440
- Delhi: ₹1,48,590
- Kolkata: ₹1,48,440
- Bengaluru: ₹1,48,440
- Hyderabad: ₹1,48,440
- Kerala: ₹1,48,440
- Pune: ₹1,48,440
- Vadodara: ₹1,48,490
- Ahmedabad: ₹1,48,490
- Jaipur: ₹1,48,590
- Lucknow: ₹1,48,590
- Coimbatore: ₹1,49,590
- Madurai: ₹1,49,590
- Vijayawada: ₹1,48,440
- Patna: ₹1,48,490
- Nagpur: ₹1,48,440
- Chandigarh: ₹1,48,590
- Surat: ₹1,48,490
- Bhubaneswar: ₹1,48,440
18K Gold
- Chennai: ₹1,24,740
- Mumbai: ₹1,21,450
- Delhi: ₹1,21,600
- Kolkata: ₹1,21,450
- Bengaluru: ₹1,21,450
- Hyderabad: ₹1,21,450
- Kerala: ₹1,21,450
- Pune: ₹1,21,450
- Vadodara: ₹1,21,500
- Ahmedabad: ₹1,21,500
- Jaipur: ₹1,21,600
- Lucknow: ₹1,21,600
- Coimbatore: ₹1,24,740
- Madurai: ₹1,24,740
- Vijayawada: ₹1,21,450
- Patna: ₹1,21,500
- Nagpur: ₹1,21,450
- Chandigarh: ₹1,21,600
- Surat: ₹1,21,500
- Bhubaneswar: ₹1,21,450
Silver Price Today – January 28, 2026
- 999 Silver: ₹3,70,100 per kg
Silver Prices City-Wise
Per 1 Kg
- Chennai: ₹3,87,100
- Mumbai: ₹3,70,100
- Delhi: ₹3,70,100
- Kolkata: ₹3,70,100
- Bengaluru: ₹3,70,100
- Hyderabad: ₹3,87,100
- Kerala: ₹3,87,100
- Pune: ₹3,70,100
- Vadodara: ₹3,70,100
- Ahmedabad: ₹3,70,100
- Jaipur: ₹3,70,100
- Lucknow: ₹3,70,100
- Coimbatore: ₹3,87,100
- Madurai: ₹3,87,100
- Vijayawada: ₹3,87,100
- Patna: ₹3,70,100
- Nagpur: ₹3,70,100
- Chandigarh: ₹3,70,100
- Surat: ₹3,70,100
- Bhubaneswar: ₹3,87,100
Market Outlook
Despite the slight correction, analysts believe gold will continue to remain a preferred hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. Silver, on the other hand, is expected to stay supported by industrial demand and investment interest. For now, investors are closely tracking global cues and domestic demand trends.