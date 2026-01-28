Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 28, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities

Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a mild decline on Wednesday, January 28, amid fluctuating market trends and steady domestic demand. Despite the minor dip, both precious metals continue to hold strong appeal among investors and buyers, especially during the wedding and festive season.

Gold, traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset during uncertain times, has shown a gradual upward movement over the past few sessions. Market experts say the current correction reflects short-term volatility rather than a change in long-term sentiment.

Gold Price Today – January 28, 2026

24K Gold (99.9% purity): ₹16,194 per gram

22K Gold (91.67% purity): ₹14,844 per gram

Gold Prices City-Wise (Per 10 Grams)

24K Gold

Chennai: ₹1,63,190

Mumbai: ₹1,61,940

Delhi: ₹1,62,090

Kolkata: ₹1,61,940

Bengaluru: ₹1,61,940

Hyderabad: ₹1,61,940

Kerala: ₹1,61,940

Pune: ₹1,61,940

Vadodara: ₹1,61,990

Ahmedabad: ₹1,61,990

Jaipur: ₹1,62,090

Lucknow: ₹1,62,090

Coimbatore: ₹1,63,190

Madurai: ₹1,63,190

Vijayawada: ₹1,61,940

Patna: ₹1,61,990

Nagpur: ₹1,61,940

Chandigarh: ₹1,62,090

Surat: ₹1,61,990

Bhubaneswar: ₹1,61,940

22K Gold

Chennai: ₹1,49,590

Mumbai: ₹1,48,440

Delhi: ₹1,48,590

Kolkata: ₹1,48,440

Bengaluru: ₹1,48,440

Hyderabad: ₹1,48,440

Kerala: ₹1,48,440

Pune: ₹1,48,440

Vadodara: ₹1,48,490

Ahmedabad: ₹1,48,490

Jaipur: ₹1,48,590

Lucknow: ₹1,48,590

Coimbatore: ₹1,49,590

Madurai: ₹1,49,590

Vijayawada: ₹1,48,440

Patna: ₹1,48,490

Nagpur: ₹1,48,440

Chandigarh: ₹1,48,590

Surat: ₹1,48,490

Bhubaneswar: ₹1,48,440

18K Gold

Chennai: ₹1,24,740

Mumbai: ₹1,21,450

Delhi: ₹1,21,600

Kolkata: ₹1,21,450

Bengaluru: ₹1,21,450

Hyderabad: ₹1,21,450

Kerala: ₹1,21,450

Pune: ₹1,21,450

Vadodara: ₹1,21,500

Ahmedabad: ₹1,21,500

Jaipur: ₹1,21,600

Lucknow: ₹1,21,600

Coimbatore: ₹1,24,740

Madurai: ₹1,24,740

Vijayawada: ₹1,21,450

Patna: ₹1,21,500

Nagpur: ₹1,21,450

Chandigarh: ₹1,21,600

Surat: ₹1,21,500

Bhubaneswar: ₹1,21,450

Silver Price Today – January 28, 2026

999 Silver: ₹3,70,100 per kg

Silver Prices City-Wise

Per 1 Kg

Chennai: ₹3,87,100

Mumbai: ₹3,70,100

Delhi: ₹3,70,100

Kolkata: ₹3,70,100

Bengaluru: ₹3,70,100

Hyderabad: ₹3,87,100

Kerala: ₹3,87,100

Pune: ₹3,70,100

Vadodara: ₹3,70,100

Ahmedabad: ₹3,70,100

Jaipur: ₹3,70,100

Lucknow: ₹3,70,100

Coimbatore: ₹3,87,100

Madurai: ₹3,87,100

Vijayawada: ₹3,87,100

Patna: ₹3,70,100

Nagpur: ₹3,70,100

Chandigarh: ₹3,70,100

Surat: ₹3,70,100

Bhubaneswar: ₹3,87,100

Market Outlook

Despite the slight correction, analysts believe gold will continue to remain a preferred hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. Silver, on the other hand, is expected to stay supported by industrial demand and investment interest. For now, investors are closely tracking global cues and domestic demand trends.