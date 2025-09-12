ITR Filing 2025: What Happens If You Miss September 15 Deadline

The deadline for filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2024-25 is just three days away—September 15, 2025. While the due date was extended from July 31, 2025, taxpayers should not rely on another extension.

Missing the deadline can have serious consequences. A late fee of up to Rs 5,000 applies if you file a belated return, which is allowed until December 31, 2025. However, the real issue isn’t just the penalty—it’s the legal implications of not filing your taxable income. In fact, in 2024, a woman in Delhi was sentenced to jail for failing to file her ITR.

Chartered Accountant Abhishek Soni, co-founder of Tax2Win, explains the consequences of missing the ITR deadline:

Late filing fee: Under Section 234F, a fee of up to Rs 5,000 may be levied for belated returns. For income below Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is Rs 1,000; for income above Rs 5 lakh, it rises to Rs 5,000.

Interest on tax dues: Interest may be charged under Sections 234A (late filing), 234B (shortfall in advance tax), and 234C (deferment of advance tax).

Interest may be charged under Sections 234A (late filing), 234B (shortfall in advance tax), and 234C (deferment of advance tax). Loss of carry forward benefits: Only unabsorbed depreciation and house property losses can be carried forward if the ITR is filed late.

Only unabsorbed depreciation and house property losses can be carried forward if the ITR is filed late. Delayed refunds: Filing late may result in delayed processing of refunds.

Filing late may result in delayed processing of refunds. Increased scrutiny: Late returns may attract closer scrutiny from the Income Tax Department.

Can You Change Tax Regimes in a Belated ITR?

Many taxpayers wonder if they can switch between the old and new tax regimes when filing a belated return. Soni clarifies:

“No. Individuals filing a belated ITR cannot change their tax regime. The option to switch is available only if the ITR is filed on or before the original deadline. Once the due date is missed, the regime chosen in the original filing cannot be altered.”

What About Revised ITRs?

If you filed your original ITR before the September 15 deadline, you may still revise it. According to CA Hitesh Jain, Partner – Direct Tax, N. A. Shah Associates LLP:

The new tax regime is the default from AY 2024-25 onwards under Section 115BAC.

Taxpayers wanting to opt for the old regime must file their original ITR before the due date.

Salaried individuals (with no business or professional income) can switch between the new and old regimes while filing a revised return within the prescribed time limit, provided the original ITR was filed on time.

Key Takeaway

With just days left until the ITR deadline, it’s crucial to file your return on time. Even if you miss the original due date, a belated return can be filed until December 31, 2025—but penalties, delayed refunds, and increased scrutiny make timely filing the best choice.