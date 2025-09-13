ITR Filing 2025: September 15 Deadline, Possible Extension, Penalties and FAQs

The last date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for individuals for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) is September 15, 2025, following an extension announced by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) from the earlier deadline of July 31. This deadline is applicable for taxpayers not under tax audit, including individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and entities using ITR forms 1 to 4.

The deadline primarily covers taxpayers earning through salary, pension, rent, capital gains, or other income sources. Small businesses and professionals under the presumptive taxation scheme (Sections 44AD, 44ADA, 44AE) are also included.

Will the ITR Deadline Be Extended?

With only a few days left, taxpayers and tax professionals have requested another extension due to technical glitches on the income tax portal, delays in ITR processing, and issues with refund status updates. So far, 5.47 crore ITRs have been filed, which is lower than 7.28 crore ITRs filed at the same time last year.

As of now, the Income Tax Department has not announced any further extension. However, advocacy groups such as the Advocates Tax Bar Association and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) continue to press for additional time.

Consequences of Missing the September 15 Deadline

Taxpayers who miss the September 15 deadline face a penalty under Section 234F:

Rs 5,000 for individuals with income exceeding Rs 5 lakh

Rs 1,000 for those with income below Rs 5 lakh

Belated or revised returns can still be filed until December 31, 2025, while updated returns (ITR-U) can be submitted until March 31, 2030.

Filing ITR After the Due Date

Even if the deadline is missed, taxpayers can file a belated return before December 31, 2025. Additionally, an updated return can be submitted within four years (48 months) from the end of the relevant assessment year, ensuring compliance without major penalties.

Taxpayers are advised to file their ITRs promptly to avoid last-minute portal issues and penalties.