ITR Filing Last Date 2025 Extended? Suspense Builds On September 15 Deadline

The deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2024-25 is set for 15 September 2025, extended from the original deadline of 31 July. While this extension provided some respite initially, growing concerns over technical glitches, late form utility releases, and heavy filing load have left many taxpayers and professionals calling for another extension.

Tax professionals, chartered accountants, and several tax advocate bodies have formally urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the deadline to 30 September 2025 for non-audit cases. Audit-related cases and businesses, they request, should get until 15 December 2025, with tax audit report filing due by 30 November 2025.

At the same time, the Income Tax Department has clarified that as of now, September 15 remains the deadline for non-audit taxpayers including salaried individuals, HUFs, and those under simplified presumptive schemes. Businesses required to undergo audit must file by 31 October 2025, and cases involving transfer pricing or specified transactions have a deadline of 30 November 2025.

Reports indicate that about 5.30 crore returns have been filed so far, out of which 4.99 crore are verified, and around 3.58 crore processed. Officials worry that with the deadline approaching, the e-filing portal could face overwhelming load, especially since nearly 2.7 crore returns remain to be filed in just five days.

Tax experts warn that missing the deadline could result in penalties up to Rs.5,000 under Section 234F if total income exceeds Rs.5 lakh, or Rs.1,000 penalty for lower income. Additionally, interest and delayed refunds become concerns.