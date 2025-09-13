Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: iPhone 16, Pixel 9, Galaxy S24 at Huge Discounts

Flipkart has officially announced that its much-awaited Big Billion Days 2025 sale will begin on September 23, promising some of the year’s deepest discounts on flagship smartphones. Tech enthusiasts and budget-savvy buyers are gearing up to snag premium devices like the iPhone 16 series, Google Pixel 9 lineup, and Samsung Galaxy S24 at significantly reduced prices.

iPhone 16 Series Discounts

The iPhone 16 is expected to be available for ₹51,999, down from its current Flipkart price of ₹74,900—a saving of ₹22,901. Apple has also reduced its official retail price to ₹69,900, making the Flipkart sale price highly competitive.

For premium models, the iPhone 16 Pro will be offered at ₹69,999, compared to its launch price of ₹1,19,900, giving buyers a massive saving of nearly ₹49,901 after bank offers. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will see a price drop to ₹89,999 from ₹1,44,900, translating to savings of over ₹54,000.

Budget-conscious shoppers can also pick up the iPhone 14 at an effective price of ₹39,999. However, experts warn that stock is likely to sell out fast, and prices may fluctuate during the sale.

Google Pixel 9 Price Cuts

Google’s flagship Pixel 9 will also be a hot pick this season. Originally launched at ₹79,999, the device currently retails for ₹64,999 and is expected to drop to ₹34,999 with bank discounts and exchange offers. The Pixel 9 Pro XL will also get a significant price reduction, with its sale price reaching ₹84,999, offering savings of up to ₹40,000.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Deals

Samsung fans can look forward to the Galaxy S24 (8GB + 128GB, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) at under ₹40,000, down from its launch price of ₹74,999.

What Buyers Should Know

The Big Billion Days 2025 sale is expected to witness record demand, especially for flagship smartphones. Shoppers are advised to act quickly, as these heavily discounted prices are likely to be available only for a limited time once the sale begins.