Gold and Silver Prices Today, September 12, 2025: 22K, 24K Gold Rates Rise in India

On September 12, 2025, gold prices across India recorded another sharp increase as investors continued to prefer precious metals over other asset classes. With global economic uncertainty and steady festive demand in the country, gold rates have been rising consistently, attracting strong interest from the commodity market.

After showing no major change on Thursday, gold prices surged again on Friday. In key cities such as Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Proddutur, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, the price of 22-carat gold per 10 grams has touched ₹1,02,000, marking a rise of ₹700. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold per 10 grams is now being sold at ₹1,11,280, higher by ₹771 compared to the previous day.

Silver Rates

Silver also followed the upward trend. The price of silver per kilogram moved up in several metropolitan markets upto Rs 1,42,000, reflecting stronger investment demand. Experts point out that silver, often called the “poor man’s gold,” is also benefiting from industrial demand alongside its traditional investment appeal.

Market analysts suggest that the rise in gold and silver prices is driven by global factors such as inflation concerns, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical tensions, combined with domestic buying ahead of the festive and wedding season. Precious metals continue to serve as a hedge against inflation and a safe haven for investors during volatile times.

With demand expected to rise further in the coming weeks, both gold and silver prices are likely to maintain their upward momentum.

Also read: Bank Holiday Today, Sept. 12: Banks Open or Closed in Your State?