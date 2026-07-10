Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 10: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India remained slightly lower on Friday, July 10, 2026, following weakness in the global bullion market. Precious metal prices have been under pressure this week due to a stronger US dollar and uncertainty over global economic conditions. This has made gold and silver slightly more affordable for buyers and investors.

According to the latest market trend, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.32 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver prices are between ₹2.35 lakh and ₹2.45 lakh per kg, depending on the city.

Gold Prices Today - July 10, 2026:

Chennai

24K Gold – ₹1,44,220

22K Gold – ₹1,32,020

Hyderabad

24K Gold – ₹1,44,220

22K Gold – ₹1,32,020

Vijayawada

24K Gold – ₹1,44,220

22K Gold – ₹1,32,020

Visakhapatnam

24K Gold – ₹1,44,220

22K Gold – ₹1,32,020

Mumbai

24K Gold – ₹1,44,220

22K Gold – ₹1,32,020

Delhi

24K Gold – ₹1,44,370

22K Gold – ₹1,32,170

Kolkata

24K Gold – ₹1,44,220

22K Gold – ₹1,32,020

Bengaluru

24K Gold – ₹1,44,220

22K Gold – ₹1,32,020

Silver Prices Today - July 10, 2026: