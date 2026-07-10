Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 10: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices in India remained slightly lower on Friday, July 10, 2026, following weakness in the global bullion market. Precious metal prices have been under pressure this week due to a stronger US dollar and uncertainty over global economic conditions. This has made gold and silver slightly more affordable for buyers and investors.
According to the latest market trend, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.32 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver prices are between ₹2.35 lakh and ₹2.45 lakh per kg, depending on the city.
Gold Prices Today - July 10, 2026:
Chennai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,220
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,020
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,220
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,020
Vijayawada
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,220
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,020
Visakhapatnam
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,220
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,020
Mumbai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,220
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,020
Delhi
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,370
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,170
Kolkata
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,220
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,020
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,220
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,020
Silver Prices Today - July 10, 2026:
- Chennai – ₹2,45,000/kg
- Hyderabad – ₹2,45,000/kg
- Vijayawada – ₹2,35,000/kg
- Visakhapatnam – ₹2,35,000/kg
- Mumbai – ₹2,35,000/kg
- Delhi – ₹2,35,000/kg
- Kolkata – ₹2,35,000/kg
- Bengaluru – ₹2,35,000/kg