February 25 Stock Market Holiday or Not? Check NSE & BSE Status

nvestors wondering whether the stock market will remain closed on February 25 can plan their trades without concern. Since there are no national festivals, public holidays, or special observances scheduled for the day, the stock market will function as usual.

Both major Indian exchanges — the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) — are expected to operate during their regular trading hours. Equity, derivatives, and currency segments will remain open for normal transactions.

Regular Trading Timings

On February 25, market hours will follow the standard schedule:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Normal trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

There is no indication of a special trading holiday or partial closure on this date.

No Special State-Wise Closure

Unlike banks, stock market holidays are observed nationwide and are not decided state-wise. Therefore, unless officially declared by the exchanges, trading remains active across the country. As February 25 does not coincide with any exchange-notified holiday, trading activities will proceed normally.

What Traders Should Keep in Mind

Market participants should continue to monitor global cues, corporate announcements, and economic data releases that may influence trading on the day. Since it is a regular working day, settlement cycles and clearing processes will also operate as per routine schedules.

In summary, February 25 is not a stock market holiday. Both NSE and BSE will remain open, and investors can carry out their transactions without interruption.

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