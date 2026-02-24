Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Arrest 104 in Nationwide Octopus Operation

In one of the largest cybercrime crackdowns in recent times, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police dismantled an extensive fraud network operating across multiple states. The operation, code-named “Octopus,” led to the arrest of 104 individuals spread across 16 states in India.

Officials revealed that the accused were involved in a wide range of online financial scams, collectively swindling victims of more than ₹127 crore. The investigation uncovered that the group operated in a highly organized manner, targeting people through various digital platforms.

Shockingly, the list of those arrested includes certain bank officials, raising serious concerns about insider involvement in facilitating fraudulent transactions. Authorities believe this internal support may have helped the criminals execute large-scale financial fraud without immediate detection.

During the raids, police recovered ₹36 lakh in cash and seized over 200 mobile phones that were allegedly used to carry out cyber offences. Digital evidence collected from these devices is expected to further strengthen the case and may lead to additional arrests.

Investigators also discovered that the accused are linked to at least 1,055 registered cases across different states, highlighting the widespread nature of the operation.

Police officials stated that the “Octopus” operation was carefully coordinated over several weeks, involving intelligence gathering, technical tracking, and collaboration with law enforcement agencies from various states.

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on online fraud and have urged citizens to remain cautious while sharing personal and banking information online. Further investigation is underway to trace additional suspects and recover more stolen funds.

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