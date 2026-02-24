February 25 School Holiday or Not? State-Wise School Status Update

Students and parents who are wondering whether February 25 will be a school holiday can note that the day is expected to be a regular working day in most parts of the country. As there are no major festivals, public celebrations, or nationally declared holidays falling on this date, schools are likely to function as usual.

Regular Classes in Most States

In states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, no general holiday has been announced for February 25. Both government and private schools in these states are expected to conduct classes as per their regular timetable.

Similarly, schools in other major states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh are also likely to remain open, since the date does not coincide with any state festival or officially declared public holiday.

Possible Exceptions

While there is no scheduled festival-based holiday, school closures may sometimes occur due to local reasons such as:

Weather-related conditions (heavy rain, heatwave, or fog)

Local body elections

District-level administrative orders

Special regional events

Such decisions are typically announced by district collectors or state education departments at short notice. Therefore, students and parents are advised to check with their respective schools for confirmation.

Final Word

As of now, February 25 is not a declared school holiday in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, or most other Indian states. Schools are expected to operate normally unless a local authority issues a specific order.

Parents are encouraged to stay in touch with school management for any last-minute updates.

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