Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika to Have Two Wedding Ceremonies on One Day

South Indian film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to get married on February 26, 2026 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple made their wedding official in a joint announcement, thanking their fans for their support over the years. They called the event “The Wedding of VIROSH,” a name given to them by fans combining parts of their names.

Two Weddings in One Day

According to local reports, Vijay and Rashmika will have two traditional ceremonies on the same day:

Morning: A wedding following the Telugu tradition

Evening: A Kodava (Kodava Mysore) style ceremony

This means the couple will celebrate their marriage twice in accordance with different cultural traditions.

Wedding Location

The ceremony will take place at ITC Mementos Udaipur, a private luxury resort set in the Aravalli hills that offers privacy and scenic views. Udaipur’s airport and venue have enhanced security arrangements as preparations continue.

Pre-Wedding & Reception

Pre-wedding festivities – celebrations and rituals are underway in Udaipur with friends and close family.

Reception: After the Udaipur wedding, a grand reception for film industry and political personalities is planned on March 3, 2026, at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad.

Fan & Media Excitement

Fans have been sharing and celebrating photos from the wedding preparations, including themed decorations and glimpses of celebrations at the venue. The couple arrived in Udaipur amid a festive atmosphere and are enjoying the moments before their big day.