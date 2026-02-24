Telangana Inter Exams 2026 Begin Tomorrow – Nearly 10 Lakh Students to Appear

The Intermediate Public Examinations in Telangana are set to commence tomorrow, marking an important phase for nearly 10 lakh students across the state. Both first-year and second-year Intermediate candidates will be taking part in the examinations, with a total of 9,97,075 students registered to appear.

According to official instructions, the examination will begin at 9:00 AM each day. Students have been directed to arrive at their respective examination centres at least one hour before the scheduled start time to complete verification procedures smoothly and avoid last-minute stress.

Hall tickets for the examinations have already been made available. Students who have not yet obtained their admit cards can download them from the official website of the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education. Authorities have clarified that candidates will be permitted to enter the examination hall even if the hall ticket does not carry the principal’s signature, ensuring that no student is inconvenienced.

Officials have advised students to carefully check the details printed on their hall tickets and follow all examination guidelines strictly. With extensive preparations underway across examination centres, arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams throughout the state.

As thousands of students gear up for this crucial academic milestone, teachers and parents have extended their support and encouragement. Best wishes to all students appearing for the Telangana Intermediate examinations.

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