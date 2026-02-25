Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda’s Udaipur Wedding: Celebrity Guests Arrive for “The Wedding of VIROSH”

The highly anticipated wedding of Telugu film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda is underway in Udaipur, with guests from the film industry arriving ahead of the big day on February 26, 2026.

The event, dubbed “The Wedding of VIROSH” — a name coined by the couple’s fans by blending their names — will be held at Mementos by ITC Hotels, a luxury property nestled in the Aravalli hills chosen for its privacy and scenic backdrop.

Who’s Arrived So Far?

Several of the couple’s close associates and industry friends have already landed in Udaipur for the celebrations:

Tharun Bhascker (director and friend)

Eesha Rebba (actress)

Shravya Varma (celebrity stylist)

Rahul Ravindran (actor-director)

Ashika Ranganath (actress)

All were spotted arriving at the airport and have begun attending pre-wedding festivities alongside family and close friends.

Private Event, Big Buzz

Despite the growing excitement, the wedding itself is expected to be an intimate ceremony with a select guest list of about 100 attendees, mostly close friends and family. Reports note that media bookings at nearby hotels have been limited or declined to ensure privacy.

There were rumors about big-name guests like the Ambani family attending, but recent checks suggest their presence in Udaipur may be unrelated to the wedding, with visits possibly linked to religious stops rather than the event itself.

Celebrations and Beyond

In addition to the traditional wedding ceremony, the couple has been hosting pre-wedding celebrations with events like games, dinners and gatherings for attendees. After the Udaipur ceremony, Rashmika and Vijay are expected to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026, where more celebrities and dignitaries are likely to join.

Fans across India have embraced the couple’s “VIROSH” identity, and social media activity around the wedding remains high, making this one of the year’s most talked-about celebrity weddings.