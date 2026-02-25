Telangana Inter Exams 2026 Begin Today; Students Advised to Reach Centres Early

The Intermediate Public Examinations in Telangana begin today, February 25, marking an important phase for nearly 10 lakh students across the state. A total of 9,97,075 first-year and second-year Intermediate students have registered for the exams.

The examinations will start at 9:00 AM each day. Students are advised to reach their exam centres at least one hour early to complete verification and avoid last-minute stress.

Hall tickets are already available. Students who have not downloaded them can do so from the official Telangana Board of Intermediate Education website. Officials said students will be allowed to write the exam even if the hall ticket does not have the principal’s signature, so that no one faces inconvenience. Students are also advised to check their hall ticket details carefully and follow all exam rules.

Authorities have made full arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations across the state. Teachers and parents have wished students success as they appear for this important exam.