Government Blocks Five OTT Platforms for Streaming Obscene Content

The Indian government has taken action against five OTT streaming services after authorities determined they were offering “obscene and vulgar” content in violation of national rules, a government official said.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed internet service providers to block access to MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu throughout India. The move was implemented under powers granted by Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the IT Rules of 2021.

Officials explained that the content available on these platforms was predominantly sexually explicit and lacked context, prompting concerns that it contravenes Indian obscenity laws. Blocking was seen as necessary to enforce existing legal standards and protect community norms regarding decency in publicly accessible content.

The step comes amid an ongoing crackdown on digital platforms that stream questionable material. Last year, the government had previously banned or blocked more than two dozen OTT platforms found to be distributing similarly objectionable content.

According to the ministry, these actions are carried out after due procedure, including notices and reviews of compliance with India’s content regulations. The aim is to ensure that streaming services operating in the country follow legal and ethical norms established under IT laws.

The latest restrictions reflect growing emphasis by regulators on governing online media ecosystems and addressing concerns around access to potentially harmful or indecent digital material.