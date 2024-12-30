ATP Tour: Djokovic/Kyrgios light up Brisbane with stunning doubles win

Brisbane, Dec 30 (IANS) Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios teamed up to defeat Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies 6-4, 6-7(4), 10-8 in the men's double of Brisbane International, an ATP 250 event at Pat Rafter Arena on Monday. The match which lasted for an hour and 48 minutes was a showcase of creativity and skill, with Djokovic and Kyrgios delighting fans through their contrasting styles.

A standout moment occurred in the 10th game of the first set when Djokovic executed an around-the-net backhand winner off a sharp-angled volley from Mies. The Serbian maestro’s precision drew a raucous cheer from the Brisbane crowd, leaving Kyrgios in awe. “That was a great setup by Mies, and I just went for it,” Djokovic recounted. “It was 5-4 to us, but they were 30/0 up, and winning that point really lifted our energy. The crowd got behind us, and we used that momentum to win the game and the set.”

Kyrgios was quick to laud his partner’s brilliance: “That’s just an iconic Novak moment. The way he moves, I’ve never moved like that in my life! My tweener might be flashier, but that shot is what the fans will remember. Honestly, I was just loving it.”

Kyrgios also produced his own jaw-dropping moments, including a perfectly executed lob winner and a daring forehand pass that sealed the first set. The second set saw the pair’s flair continue as Kyrgios attempted a tweener, much to the delight of the crowd. For Djokovic, the match marked his return to Brisbane after a five-year absence, and he was full of praise for the Australian tennis culture. “It’s amazing to be back in Brisbane. The energy here is unmatched. A packed house, incredible atmosphere—it’s why we play this game,” Djokovic said post-match.

Kyrgios, making his competitive comeback after an 18-month injury layoff, echoed the sentiment. “This injury has been brutal, so I don’t take any of this for granted. I don’t know how many Aussie summers I have left, so I’m soaking in every moment.” The 29-year-old Australian reflected on his partnership with Djokovic, whom he faced in the 2022 Wimbledon final. “We promised we’d do this at least once before either of us retires, and I’m glad we’re still here. Novak doubted himself at times, and I had to remind him, ‘Brother, you’re the greatest of all time’!

Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, is returning to singles competition after a runner-up finish at the Shanghai Masters in October 2024. Meanwhile, Kyrgios aims to re-establish himself on the ATP Tour after his extended injury break.

